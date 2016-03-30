Jackson County man no longer facing charges in samurai stabbing death

A Jackson County man accused of killing a man with a samurai sword is no longer facing criminal charges.

A grand jury ruled there was insufficient evidence to indict 20 year old Johnny Emmitt Romero on a second degree murder charge in the killing of aspiring rap artist, 29-year old Shannon Bowen in October 2014.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, on October 24, 2014, Bowen and Romero got into an argument on N. 12th St. in Gulf Park Estates. Officials say both men were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Cherie Wade with the District Attorney's office confirms that since the grand jury made a ruling of insufficient evidence, the case is now closed unless new evidence becomes available.

