Pascagoula police: Shooting was not random

There's another twist in the investigation into Friday night's shooting outside the Dollar Tree in Pascagoula.

Although the victim, Allen Heath Wise, may not have been the intended target of the attack, police tell WLOX someone close to him was. Investigators now say that person is Wise's stepfather, Wesley Dickerson.

"We're thinking the motive may be Mr. Wise, the victim in this case, was with his stepfather and we're thinking that the case hinges around his stepfather possibly owing some folks money," said Captain Shannon Broom of the Pascagoula Police Department.

When WLOX spoke with Allen Heath Wise on Sunday, he claimed it was a case of mistaken identity. But now, police say that's not the case.

"It wasn't a random shooting. Well, it wasn't a random incident," said Broom. "I don't know if they intended on shooting anybody or not... I think [Wise] may have tried to intervene to try and take up for his stepfather."

That's when police said the attackers turned their attention to Wise. But they said the statements weren't adding up. So police spent the weekend trying to get in contact with Dickerson, to get more information. They finally got a hold of him Monday morning.

"There are some inconsistencies in the story as well, so we're trying to sort through that," Broom said.

Police say Wise and Dickerson aren't telling them the full story. So now they're focusing on other means to identify the attackers.

"Right now we're pulling video from some of the surveillance cameras of the local businesses where the shooting occurred. We're hoping we can identify some of the suspects and the vehicles from those videos," said Broom.

Pascagoula police said once they have the surveillance footage from the storefronts, they will release more information about the suspects. They say the reason it's taking so long is that they have to go through national corporate offices to obtain the video.

Police urge anyone with information to contact them at 228-762-2211 or send a tip to Crimestoppers.

