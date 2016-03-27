Pascagoula shooting victim: 'Why?' - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pascagoula shooting victim: 'Why?'

Allen Heath Wise and his family urge people to help them find the people who attacked him. (Photo Source: WLOX News Now) Allen Heath Wise and his family urge people to help them find the people who attacked him. (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

The man shot outside a Dollar Tree in Pascagoula, believes it was a case of mistaken identity. Allen Heath Wise says he's still in shock over the events of Friday night.

"This is like something off a movie, it's just crazy," Wise said.

Wise says he was on his way to meet his family at the Dollar tree when the assault occurred.

"They pulled up almost hit me. I'm like what, whoa what's going on," Wise said. "Six to 10 men jumped out, and they started assaulting me."

Wise says the men beat, then pistol whipped, him outside of the Aaron's furniture store front.

"He hit me with the pistol on the side of the face, right here. When he did, I took off running. He fired at me and missed me, then he fired three or four times, and that's when he hit me in my arm. And then I took off," Wise said.

Wise says he took off down the alleyway, and then back through a gate linking the back parking lot to the Cambridge Park Apartments; where police and ambulance responded.

"I was just thinking about my little girl; staying alive and staying on my feet," Wise noted. 

All the while, Wise's mother and wife were worried about where he could have been after hearing the gunshots from inside the store.

"I had just a hurt, lost empty feeling at the time because I didn't know what was going on," said Wise's mother, Susan Dickerson.

Eventually, they found out he was taken to the hospital.

Wise and his family say the most unnerving part is that they have no idea who did this, or why.

"I think it's a case of mistaken identity. I was like 'Why are y'all doing this,'" explained Wise. 

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they hope security footage can give them some answers.

Police continue to search for the suspects. Anyone with information to call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

