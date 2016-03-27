Soggy weather impairs Easter Sunday service attendance

Many Coast churches traditionally hold sunrise services on the beach. However, a stormy Easter Sunday prevented the event.



The Mississippi City United Methodist Church in Gulfport erred on the side of caution, and held its annual sunrise service indoors.



"We feel like this was really the right thing to do, obviously. Sometimes the weather people actually know what they're talking about," said Pastor Jon Altman.



One churchgoer noted that while she was disappointed to not be having service on the shore, it was good to worship anywhere.



Though the rain didn't stop some from coming out, attendance was notably affected.



"Some have found their way over here, but this is nothing like we had before," said Archie Holland.



Holland says it was the first time in 10 years that the church has had to move sunrise service indoors.



"We've had it out there when it's cold, little bit of rain, no lightening. But we always get 250-300 people on the beaches, so we missed a good turnout."



Although only about 1/10 of the normal crowd attended, and most were disappointed about the rain, many were grateful for the chance to worship at all.



"We're glad to have the service in here, and celebrate the resurrection," said Pastor Altman.



Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.