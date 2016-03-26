Saturday HS baseball roundup: Ocean Springs, Gulfport give Oak G - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Saturday HS baseball roundup: Ocean Springs, Gulfport give Oak Grove first losses

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Drew Windham had four RBIs and Brent Culberson pitched a complete-game shutout to lead the Ocean Springs Greyhounds to a 6-0 win over the Oak Grove Warriors Saturday night.

Culberson, who retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced, entered the game having pitched only 6 2/3 innings this season and missing the entire 2015 season. The senior gave up just four hits and also struck out four.

"To come out and play at such a beautiful park, have all these fans and our OS student section to support us is amazing," Culberson said. "Every person that's allowed us to come out here and play our game and have this experience is wonderful."

Windham's RBI double opened the scoring in the second inning. The score stayed 1-0 until the seventh inning when the Greyhounds scored the remaining five runs, highlighted by Windham's 3-run double.

"Usually once something gets going, the baseball team rallies around it," Windham said. "We really just started hitting the ball a lot and started scoring runs."

Brad Wall and Cooper Brune had two hits each for the Greyhounds.

The Gulfport Admirals handed Oak Grove (12-2) its first loss of the season earlier in the day with a 6-5 win at MGM Park.

VISITOR SCORE HOME SCORE
NEWTON CO. 11 D'Iberville 10
SUMRALL 13 Poplarville 2
Long Beach 0 ST. MARTIN 5
LONG BEACH 9 St. Martin 1
Lumberton 2 STONE 4
Greene Co. 0 VANCLEAVE 6
Theodore (Ala.) 3 VANCLEAVE 4
Bay 1 W. HARRISON 11
Harrison Central 2 W. HARRISON 6
GAUTIER 6 N. Forrest 2

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly