Saturday HS baseball roundup: Ocean Springs, Gulfport give Oak Grove first losses

Drew Windham had four RBIs and Brent Culberson pitched a complete-game shutout to lead the Ocean Springs Greyhounds to a 6-0 win over the Oak Grove Warriors Saturday night.

Culberson, who retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced, entered the game having pitched only 6 2/3 innings this season and missing the entire 2015 season. The senior gave up just four hits and also struck out four.

"To come out and play at such a beautiful park, have all these fans and our OS student section to support us is amazing," Culberson said. "Every person that's allowed us to come out here and play our game and have this experience is wonderful."

Windham's RBI double opened the scoring in the second inning. The score stayed 1-0 until the seventh inning when the Greyhounds scored the remaining five runs, highlighted by Windham's 3-run double.

"Usually once something gets going, the baseball team rallies around it," Windham said. "We really just started hitting the ball a lot and started scoring runs."

Brad Wall and Cooper Brune had two hits each for the Greyhounds.

The Gulfport Admirals handed Oak Grove (12-2) its first loss of the season earlier in the day with a 6-5 win at MGM Park.

VISITOR SCORE HOME SCORE NEWTON CO. 11 D'Iberville 10 SUMRALL 13 Poplarville 2 Long Beach 0 ST. MARTIN 5 LONG BEACH 9 St. Martin 1 Lumberton 2 STONE 4 Greene Co. 0 VANCLEAVE 6 Theodore (Ala.) 3 VANCLEAVE 4 Bay 1 W. HARRISON 11 Harrison Central 2 W. HARRISON 6 GAUTIER 6 N. Forrest 2

