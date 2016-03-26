Pascagoula Police looking for men involved in Friday night shooting

The sound of gunshots continue to ring in the ears of witnesses following an assault-turned-shooting Friday night in Pascagoula.



"All of a sudden, people started running and screaming saying, 'Oh my God, he's got a gun and he's shooting,'" Carolyn Parker said.



Shortly before 7 p.m., police say a group of men in two separate vehicles approached 27-year-old Allen Heath Wise of Ocean Springs in the parking lot of Dollar Tree, and pistol whipped him. At some point, the gun discharged and Wise was hit in the arm with a bullet.



"Once the attack took place, Wise ran to the west," said Doug Adams of the Pascagoula Police Department. "Apparently they were shooting at him as he ran away."

The gunfire following the assault shattered a window at Aaron's Furniture store. Wise reportedly ran from the parking lot to the Cambridge Park Apartments, where police and paramedics responded.

John Hale lives in the complex.



"The ambulance rolled out first, then the police crews rolled behind the ambulance and went on downtown, and I'm assuming took who they picked up on the stretcher to Singing River," said Hale.



Hale says it makes him uneasy to know that people are bringing violence into his community.



"I hate that it had to happen, but wherever it happened at, don't bring that stuff here," Hale added.



Though suspect details are limited, police say they are searching for a group of black men seen driving a gold Acura, and a lime-green SUV believed to be a Nissan Pathfinder.

Police also say Wise hasn't been forthcoming with information.



"Two carloads of guys don't just pull up on the street and attack someone for no reason there's a reason behind this we're just having a hard time finding out what it is because of lack of cooperation right now," Adams said.



Pascagoula Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 228-762-2211 or call Crimestoppers.

