Police searching for suspects accused of pistol-whipping, shooting man

Police are looking for a group of men accused of pistol-whipping and shooting a man Friday night in the parking lot of a Pascagoula shopping center.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Pascagoula Police Department responded to a call of a fight and shooting at the Dollar Tree, located in a Hwy. 90 shopping center.

Witnesses told authorities that a group of black men in two vehicles approached a white man in the parking lot and began assaulting him.

Police say the victim, Allen Heath Wise, 27 of Ocean Springs, was shot in the arm when one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and began hitting him with it, causing the weapon to discharge.

According to witnesses, there were four or five shots fired, one of which went through the window at Aaron's Rentals.

Despite his injuries, the victim was able to escape his attackers, running to Cambridge Park Apartments, located a short distance north of the shopping center on Shortcut Road.

The suspects fired additional shots at the man as he ran away before fleeing the scene in two separate vehicles, a gold Acura and a lime-green SUV, which police believe may have been a Nissan Pathfinder.

After officers and an ambulance arrived at the apartment complex, the victim was transported to Singing River Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

