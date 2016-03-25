Police searching for suspects accused of pistol-whipping, shooti - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police searching for suspects accused of pistol-whipping, shooting man

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Connect
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Police are looking for a group of men accused of pistol-whipping and shooting a man Friday night in the parking lot of a Pascagoula shopping center.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Pascagoula Police Department responded to a call of a fight and shooting at the Dollar Tree, located in a Hwy. 90 shopping center.

Witnesses told authorities that a group of black men in two vehicles approached a white man in the parking lot and began assaulting him.

Police say the victim, Allen Heath Wise, 27 of Ocean Springs, was shot in the arm when one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and began hitting him with it, causing the weapon to discharge.

According to witnesses, there were four or five shots fired, one of which went through the window at Aaron's Rentals.

Despite his injuries, the victim was able to escape his attackers, running to Cambridge Park Apartments, located a short distance north of the shopping center on Shortcut Road.

The suspects fired additional shots at the man as he ran away before fleeing the scene in two separate vehicles, a gold Acura and a lime-green SUV, which police believe may have been a Nissan Pathfinder.

After officers and an ambulance arrived at the apartment complex, the victim was transported to Singing River Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • 2017 was a big year for tourism in Mississippi

    2017 was a big year for tourism in Mississippi

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:57:39 GMT
    The tourism industry accounted for nearly 8% of the total revenue going into Mississippi's general fund. (Photo source: WLOX)The tourism industry accounted for nearly 8% of the total revenue going into Mississippi's general fund. (Photo source: WLOX)
    The tourism industry accounted for nearly 8% of the total revenue going into Mississippi's general fund. (Photo source: WLOX)The tourism industry accounted for nearly 8% of the total revenue going into Mississippi's general fund. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The state just released a report on the tourism and travel industry in Mississippi. According to the Mississippi Development Authority, visitors spent more than 6.343 billion dollars in the state. 

    More >>

    The state just released a report on the tourism and travel industry in Mississippi. According to the Mississippi Development Authority, visitors spent more than 6.343 billion dollars in the state. 

    More >>

  • White sheets sent to Ocean Springs city leaders

    White sheets sent to Ocean Springs city leaders

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:57:21 GMT
    City leaders in Ocean Springs received packages of white sheets Monday. (Source: WLOX)City leaders in Ocean Springs received packages of white sheets Monday. (Source: WLOX)

    City leaders in Ocean Springs started out the week with some unwelcome mail. Packages containing white sheets arrived at city hall Monday afternoon, addressed to each of the board of alderman, as well as Mayor Shea Dobson. 

    More >>

    City leaders in Ocean Springs started out the week with some unwelcome mail. Packages containing white sheets arrived at city hall Monday afternoon, addressed to each of the board of alderman, as well as Mayor Shea Dobson. 

    More >>

  • Pearlington man sentenced to 50 years for sexual assault of 5 year old

    Pearlington man sentenced to 50 years for sexual assault of 5 year old

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:08:16 GMT
    Curtis Wathen (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)Curtis Wathen (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)
    Curtis Wathen (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)Curtis Wathen (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A Pearlington man will spend the next 40 years behind bars, day-for-day, after pleading guilty to the sexual abuse of a five-year-old girl.

    More >>

    A Pearlington man will spend the next 40 years behind bars, day-for-day, after pleading guilty to the sexual abuse of a five-year-old girl.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:07:53 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:35:24 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • Man forced teen to watch boyfriend's slaying before killing her, authorities say

    Man forced teen to watch boyfriend's slaying before killing her, authorities say

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:36 AM EDT2018-04-04 10:36:32 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-04 13:37:28 GMT

    The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.

    More >>

    The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly