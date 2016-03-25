NCAA baseball scoreboard (March 24)

The Southeastern Conference continued into its second week of conference matchups with a couple of top 25 meetings.

Texas A&M 6, LSU 1 -- One week after narrowly avoiding a sweep in Baton Rouge against unranked Alabama, 10th-ranked LSU (15-6, 1-3 SEC) couldn't stop the top three hitters for No. 2 Texas A&M. JB Moss, Ryne Birk and Boomer White combined for eight hits in 13 at-bats to give the Aggies (20-2, 3-1 SEC) the win Thursday night.

South Carolina 5, Ole Miss 1 -- One year after sporting a losing record in SEC play, South Carolina (21-2, 4-0 SEC) has returned to elite status. The Gamecocks outhit the Rebels 13-11, but held Ole Miss (20-3, 2-2 SEC) to just one run. The Rebels are averaging just one run in their three losses this season, while scoring nearly eight runs per game in wins.

Mississippi State 9, Georgia 2 -- Reid Humphreys blasted two home runs to give the homestanding Bulldogs (16-6-1, 3-1 SEC) a series-opening win against the Bulldogs from Athens. Mississippi State had five players with multi-hit efforts, while Georgia (14-9, 1-3 SEC) starting pitcher Kevin Smith allowed eight earned runs in just 3.2 innings.

Southern Miss 6, UTSA 5 -- Tim Lynch hit a 2-run single in the bottom of the ninth to push the Golden Eagles (17-6, 3-1 CUSA) past the Roadrunners (10-11, 1-3 CUSA) Thursday night. Taylor Braley also homered for the second consecutive game to bring his season total to seven.

Lamar 10, New Orleans 7

Sam Houston State 4, Nicholls State 2

South Alabama 6, Texas State 4

