Terrence Cody sentenced to nine months in jail

Former Mississippi Gulf Coast and Alabama football player Terrence Cody will be spending nine months in a Baltimore jail on charges of animal cruelty.

The 27-year-old could've been sentenced to more than two years in jail. According to the Baltimore Sun, Cody was convicted in November after starving his dog to death and received two misdemeanor drug charges.

Cody, who played in 57 games with the Baltimore Ravens from 2010-14, won a Super Bowl with the Ravens, a national championship with Alabama and played for Mississippi Gulf Coast from 2006-07.

