MPHS girls powerlifting team earns top 10 national ranking

The Moss Point High School girls powerlifting team is making noise in a sport dominated by men. The program has only been in existence for two years, but that has not stopped the girls from working hard toward a top 10 national ranking.

“All of the 5 a.m. practices and weekend workouts have really paid off,” said Niya Cooper.

Cooper is ranked fifth in the nation for her weight class.

This is Coach Kyle Mickelson’s first season coaching the team. He said his girls have proved all of the naysayers wrong and have shown resilience through disadvantages like limited gym time.

“Because this is a new sport at the school, gym time is limited, especially during football season. The girls showed up at 5:30 in the morning, worked out and then went to school,” said Mickelson.

The team recently hosted its first ever powerlifting meet in the high school’s gym. The team won South State Regionals and advanced to State Regionals next month.

“All of our ladies strive for excellence, and I wouldn’t ask for anything less. This has shown through our winning South State,” said Mickleson. “Trinity Cooper and Destiny McCants are also state-ranked in girls powerlifting in the state of Mississippi.”

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.