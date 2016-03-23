All clear at Seabee Base after bomb threat hoax

Mims said the base takes all threats seriously, and this incident is under investigation. (Photo source: WLOX)

Several houses on the Seabee Base in Gulfport had to be evacuated Wednesday afternoon while emergency officials responded to a “security situation.” Base spokesman Rob Mims described the situation as a bomb threat hoax.

Mims said a resident on the base called emergency personnel to report that a bomb was inside their home near the intersection of Shorelark St. and Holloway Dr.

Officials searched the house, but no bomb was found.

Mims said the base takes all threats seriously, and this incident is under investigation.

