MGM Park safety improvements aim to protect fans during games

Officials say baseball fans at MGM Park will now be better protected from balls and bats that leave the field of play during the season.

The Biloxi Shuckers recently announced upgrades to the safety netting behind home plate. According to the team, the netting will be extended to the end of the dugouts on each side of the field, in accordance with Major League Baseball recommendations.

“Fan safety is of the utmost importance to us and we support the Commissioner’s recommendations,” said Biloxi Shuckers president Ken Young. “The fan experience is also very important, and a major part of that experience is safety. We fully believe this extension allows fans who are sitting closest to home plate with the least amount of reaction time to be in a safe environment, while still enjoying all facets of a Shuckers game. As we all know, there are still inherent risks associated with attending baseball games. People still need to pay attention.”

The team began contacting season ticket holders on March 22 to inform them of the new fan safety improvements. The netting will extend through sections 107 and 108.

Biloxi's season begins April 2 with an exhibition against its major league affiliate, the Milwaukee Brewers. Tickets for that game are on sale now.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.