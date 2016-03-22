St. Andrews neighbors shocked after deputy finds man's body

The car reportedly linked to a Jackson County murder has been spotted in Biloxi. Police say it just crashed into a home in the Sunkist subdivision off Popp's Ferry Road and caught on fire.

The car reportedly linked to a Jackson County murder has been spotted in Biloxi. Police say it just crashed into a home in the Sunkist subdivision off Popp's Ferry Road and caught on fire. (Photo source: WLOX)

It was a chaotic scene Tuesday night in Biloxi. Police saturated a subdivision after a car wanted in connection with a murder slammed into a home off Popp's Ferry Road. That vehicle belonged to a man who was found dead Tuesday morning in Jackson County.

This is the car the Jackson County Sheriff's Department identified as belonging to a murder victim. (Image Source: WLOX News)

The Jackson County Sheriff's department investigates an apparent homicide in the St. Andrews area. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

Residents who live near the dirt road that connects Cook Street and Davis Street in the St. Andrews area are a bit shaken up.

"I told my husband with all the stuff going on back here I hope to God they don't find a body back here," Nancy White said.

Unfortunately, that's exactly what they found Tuesday morning.

"One of our patrolmen was paroling the area at the end of Cook Street and found the body of what appeared to be a young African American male," said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.

That man has yet to be identified. Ezell describes him as being 25-35 years old and wearing a plaid shirt and dark denim-like shorts. The cause of death has yet to be released.

"It appears to be a homicide," Ezell said.

Detectives spent most of the day analyzing the crime scene. Neighbors said during the day, not a lot of noise comes from that back road.

"It's pretty dark back there. I've always known it to be quiet back there," said Angela Allen.

But at night, things switch up.

"At 3, 4 o'clock in the morning they come out here and they party. And I usually just walk in the back yard and listen and make sure nothing like this is going on," White said.

Neighbors say Monday night they didn't hear any commotion. But now, they say they'd like some answers.

"Did it happen there? Was it brought there? Really, just what happened? Why? And why would they pick back here to do that?" Allen asked.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.

