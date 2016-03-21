Prescribed burn in Jackson Co. will cover 1,300 acres

The U.S. Forest Service will be using ground crews and helicopters to burn 1,300 acres in northwest Jackson County near the Larue community Monday.

Jay Boykin, District Fire Management Officer with the De Soto Ranger District, said the prescribed burn will be near Beaver Pond Rd., and Forest Service roads 404C and 404H may be closed during the burn.

Boykin said smoke from the burn will be visible from East Wire Rd., Larue Rd., Old Biloxi Rd. and Hwy. 15.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.