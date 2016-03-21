Ezell suggests Jackson Co. supervisors scrap Correctional Work Center

To keep the work center open, Ezell said his department would have to hire 10 additional deputies. (Photo source: WLOX)

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell went before the county’s board of supervisors Monday morning to suggest they close the county’s Correctional Work Center.

To keep the work center open, Ezell said his department would have to hire 10 additional deputies, and the county would have to pay around $1 million to continue the operation.

That money would pay for housing, building maintenance, employees and a GED and drug and alcohol program for the 18 inmates housed at the facility.

Supervisors claim losing the inmates from the work center would cost the county around $1.5 million.

Inmates from the center help with work across the county, including cleaning the courthouse and clearing trash from roadways. Board members insist the county cannot afford to lose those services.

The board has not made a decision, but it will need to determine if it’s cheaper to hire part-time workers or keep the inmates. Ezell said he will help out with whatever decision the supervisors make.

