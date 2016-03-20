Anheuser-Busch donates 50,000 cans of water to Mississippi

The water remains high in Jackson County, but the Pascagoula River is beginning to fall.

Flood victims in Pearl River County received much needed help from the American Red Cross on Thursday.

The Red Cross delivered snacks and cleaning supplies to residents in Pearl River County. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The company recently donated 50,000 cans of drinking water to areas affected by flooding in Mississippi. (Photo source: Anheuser-Busch)

Just more than a week ago, torrential rains created flooding across Mississippi.

Although areas throughout the state were affected, Pearl River and Jackson counties took huge hit. Faced with historic flood stages, some families saw a foot or more of water in their homes.

While not every resident evacuated, most have been left with the task of cleaning up the mess left by overflowing rivers. But even as they piece their lives back together, they aren't alone.

The American Red Cross of Mississippi has been on hand, distributing snacks, cleaning supplies and even shoulders to lean on as families cope with disaster.

Now, a major brewery has stepped up to offer even more assistance in the state.

On March 17, Anheuser-Busch teamed up with the Red Cross to deliver more than 50,000 cans of clean drinking water to the Mississippi region. The company has donated more than 74 million cans of emergency water since 1988 to people affected by natural disasters.

Nineteen counties in Mississippi will receive the water, including Jackson and Peal River counties.

Additionally, viewers such as yourself have donated more than $3,000 to the Red Cross to go toward helping families in the South Mississippi. If you'd like to give back to those in need, visit this link http://www.redcross.org/cm/wlox-pub, or text MSFlood to 41313.

