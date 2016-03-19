Operations Homefront stops in Gulfport

Operation Homefront made its first ever stop on the Coast Saturday morning.

The group's mission is to promote strong, stable and secure military families, including a teaching a healthy lifestyle.

Vendors from all over gathered at the Lyman Community Center in Gulfport to help. YMCA officials were on hand to teach fitness, while other vendors offered healthy food choices, gardening tips and even aroma therapy.

Kids were given booklets to collect stickers when they tried new foods, and got to go home with nutritious lunches.

"Military families are just like any other family in America. We all are very busy, we often schedule our children a lot, you know, whether it's running to soccer or football or dance or whatever they might go to. So, you might think it's easy to just take this and go. Something prepackaged with preservatives and everything, that's not very healthy for us," said Charlotte Merriam, Director of Programs.

Coast Restauranteur Rob Stinson was also in attendance to show families how eating healthy can be delicious.

