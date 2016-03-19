Gulfport police searching for hit and run suspect

Witnesses say the truck appeared to be a F-250. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Gulfport police are asking for the public's help following an apparent hit and run accident outside of Island View Casino.

According to Sgt. Damon McDaniel with the Gulfport Police Department, a man and woman were walking near the valet exit of the casino on 33rd Ave. shortly after 8 p.m. when a truck drove out of the valet lane, striking the woman.

Witnesses say the truck appeared to be a white Ford F-250, which sat high off the ground.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Officials say she did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or the vehicle involved, is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

