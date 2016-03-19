Jackson County residents prepare to clean up flood aftermath - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jackson County residents prepare to clean up flood aftermath

Residents in Jackson County gear themselves for clean up after the flood. (Photo Source: WLOX News) Residents in Jackson County gear themselves for clean up after the flood. (Photo Source: WLOX News)
ESCATAWPA, MS (WLOX) -

The water remains high in Jackson County, but the Pascagoula River is beginning to fall.

Now the challenge is dealing with leftover damage.

"Everyone around here is claiming they never seen it like this before," said Jerold McKinney.

McKinney lives in Escatawpa, inland from the Pascagoula River. His home off of Berkshire Rd. is one of many affected by recent flooding.

"The shop probably got still about 10 inches. It had about 14 inches in it, there's still about 10 inches on the back of the house, " McKinney said.

When he heard historic flooding might be coming his way, McKinney began to prepare. 

"Tuesday evening I started putting sandbags out. I was [going to] sandbag the door, and the fire department come by and told me it was gonna get worse," McKinney said.

McKinney, who is in the process of renovating and uninsured, knew he had to do all he could to protect his home.

"So I went and got Bisqueen and rolled it up inside the house and about 500 bags of sand," said McKinney.

McKinney says the house was in good shape Friday night. 

"Last night it was coming up just as fast, and the rain was so hard. Come up probably, I'd say, 3 inches in 2 hours," McKinney said.

Water streamed into the back portion of McKinney's home.

"There's some water standing in the floor that I haven't swept, mopped up yet. We pumped most of the rest out," McKinney said.

McKinney says the reason he was spared additional damage was because he decided not to evacuate.

"Thanks to my kids and some friends, we got her sandbagged off and got it contained to the back area," said McKinney. "Just left the build pump running for the last two days."

Residents in the area hope dry weather is on the horizon.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

