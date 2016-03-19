MS Golden Gloves Boxing championship packing a punch Saturday

The Mississippi Golden Gloves boxing tournament is taking place in Pascagoula Saturday.

The Keith Hughs Boxing Club will host the event at the Pascagoula Recreation Center gymnasium -2935 Pascagoula St.

Weigh-ins will take place from 1 p.m.-3 p.m., with fights starting at 6 p.m.

"It has been a great event every year and we expect nothing less this year," said Hughes, a veteran trainer. "We've got some good teams coming and it should be an exciting event." This is a great event for families and an opportunity to support your community.

In addition to Hughes Boxing Club, East Central Boxing Club will also represent Jackson County at the event. Some others scheduled to participate are the Gulfport Boxing Club as well as clubs from McComb, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Tupelo and Southaven.

Each weight class fight is three-round bouts. Older-division bouts feature two-minute rounds, with 90-second rounds in the youth age groups. ''The winner’s then advance to the regionals which is as far as the novice fighters can go. The open fighters will go to Las Vegas from there.''

Admission for the Mississippi Golden Gloves is $10 for adults and $5 for students, with children 6-and-under admitted free. For more information, contact Keith Hughes at (228) 218-5289.

