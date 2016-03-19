Fire eats through home on Shavers Road in Harrison County

According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, a fire tore through a home late Friday night.

Sullivan says the home, located on Shavers Road in Saucier, suffered major damage.

There were two people in the house at the time the blaze sparked up, but they were able to get to safety, along with their pets, without any injuries.

Sullivan says Red Cross is currently assisting the family.

The fire is under investigation.

