16th annual Blessing of the Bikes happening Saturday

The 16th annual Blessing of the Bikes event is happening Saturday.



For the past 15 years The Gautier chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association has sponsored the MS Gulf Coast Blessing of the Bikes. This is designed to reach out to all the bikers on the coast to gather for fellowship and get their bikes blessed.



Breakfast and games will be available for young and old.



The event begins at 9:00am until noon, and is held on the grounds of First United Methodist Church of Gautier- 2717 Hwy 90.

The blessing of the bikes will happen at 11a.m.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.