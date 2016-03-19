Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament in Pascagoula begins Saturday

Keith Hughes has been involved with the sport of boxing since he was 13 years old, and is doing his best to try to grow the sport in south Mississippi with the Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament that begins Saturday at the Pascagoula Rec Center at 6 p.m.

The three-round bouts include fighters ranging from ages 8-40 in many different weight classes. Along with athletes at the Keith Hughes Boxing Club, fighters from the Gulfport & East Central Boxing Clubs will take part.

While Hughes admits that success is the goal, he and fellow trainer James Stokes enjoy teaching their students life lessons.

"We're not just here so we can teach a kid how to box, we're also here for them to be very respectful to people," Stokes said. "Knowing the yes sir, no sir, yes ma'am, no ma'am [is key]."

"We like helping kids stay off the streets," Hughes. "We have some kids that need a little direction, so we bring them in here, but hopefully we have more kids hear about the tournament and join the club."

Fourteen fighters will represent the Ocean Springs-based Keith Hughes Boxing Club.

The older divisions will have two minute rounds, while the younger divisions will be 90 seconds.

