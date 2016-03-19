Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament in Pascagoula begins Saturday - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament in Pascagoula begins Saturday

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Keith Hughes has been involved with the sport of boxing since he was 13 years old, and is doing his best to try to grow the sport in south Mississippi with the Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament that begins Saturday at the Pascagoula Rec Center at 6 p.m.

The three-round bouts include fighters ranging from ages 8-40 in many different weight classes. Along with athletes at the Keith Hughes Boxing Club, fighters from the Gulfport & East Central Boxing Clubs will take part.

While Hughes admits that success is the goal, he and fellow trainer James Stokes enjoy teaching their students life lessons.

"We're not just here so we can teach a kid how to box, we're also here for them to be very respectful to people," Stokes said. "Knowing the yes sir, no sir, yes ma'am, no ma'am [is key]."

"We like helping kids stay off the streets," Hughes. "We have some kids that need a little direction, so we bring them in here, but hopefully we have more kids hear about the tournament and join the club."

Fourteen fighters will represent the Ocean Springs-based Keith Hughes Boxing Club.

The older divisions will have two minute rounds, while the younger divisions will be 90 seconds.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly