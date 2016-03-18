Gulfport's Brittney Reese wins gold at IAAF World Indoor Champio - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport's Brittney Reese wins gold at IAAF World Indoor Championships in Portland

File photo of Brittney Reese File photo of Brittney Reese
UNDATED (WLOX) -

For Brittney Reese, it was better late than never.

The 2004 Gulfport High School graduate jumped 7.22 meters (23.69 feet) in her final attempt during the Women's Long Jump competition to earn her sixth world championship.

Reese, who won an Olympic gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, trailed Serbia's Ivana Spanovic through five attempts, and needed her most impressive performance to switch her medal from silver.

Spanovic lept for a 7.07m mark during her fifth try, while Reese matched Spanovic's initial jump of 7.00 meters during the penultimate jump.

The former Mississippi Gulf Coast and Ole Miss track & field member was just 0.01 meters shy of breaking a personal indoor record with her championship-winning jump at the end. Spanovic countered with her worst number of the night -- 6.76 meters -- effectively handing Reese the championship.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

