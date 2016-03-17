2016 John C. Stennis Area III Special Olympics canceled

The 2016 John C. Stennis Area III Special Olympics Track and Field Competitions scheduled for March 19 at INFINITY Science Center have been canceled.

Officials issued a statement, saying in part:

"Recent inclement weather conditions have caused soggy field conditions which could pose safety concerns for the athletes. In addition, recent flooding has not subsided and is causing issues for local residents. The Area III games will not be rescheduled this year, but athletes are encouraged to continue training for the state games at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Miss. on May 20-21."