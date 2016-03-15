Southern Miss baseball wins fourth straight game against Alabama - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Southern Miss baseball wins fourth straight game against Alabama

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles tied a season-high with 15 hits in a 9-2 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday night.

Five different USM players had multi-hit efforts, including Jake Sandlin, who went 4-for-4 with three runs scored.

Tim Lynch, Chase Scott and Chuckie Robinson produced two hits each. Lynch also helped out with an RBI, Scott had two RBIs, while Robinson set a career-high with four RBIs.

USM leadoff hitter Dylan Burdeaux's only hit in four at-bats was a solo home run that was part of a three-run seventh inning, and freshman designated hitter Hunter Slater's three hits were also the most he's had in a Southern Miss uniform.

Former Harrison Central Red Rebel Michael Gilbert made his first start for USM since suffering a serious head injury in October 2014. The senior third baseman was hitless in four at-bats, but he made a remarkable off-balance throw to nab Alabama's Daniel Cucjen, who was trying to reach base on a bunt.

Golden Eagles starting pitcher Nick Johnson allowed two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings and struck out five Crimson Tide batters. He earned his first win of the year after Hunter Stevens and Taylor Braley pitched the final 2 1/3 innings.

Southern Miss (14-4) will begin a three-game series on the road at Marshall beginning this Friday.

