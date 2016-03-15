Gulfport Subway worker robbed at gunpoint - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport Subway worker robbed at gunpoint

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Gulfport Police are requesting help from the public following an armed robbery at a Subway Tuesday night.

A worker at the eatery, located at 2180 E. Pass Road at the intersection of Oakleigh Road, says the suspect pointed a gun in his face, demanding money. 

According to Charles Cuevas, he was in the back of the restaurant when he heard the front door open. He greeted what he thought was a customer, saying he'd be there in a minute. When he emerged from the back room, he says the suspect was already standing behind the counter. 

"He was in black. So he said just give me the money and he pointed the gun at me," said Cuevas.  "And when he pointed the gun at me, I knew it was done. So I did my little one minute cash in and opened the register and gave him all the money."

Officials say the robbery occurred at 8:22 p.m. at the restaurant. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing dark-colored clothing and a mask. Authorities warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, please contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5900 or by contacting Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898 or at their website.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

