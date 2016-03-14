Video shows what may have sparked Pascagoula shooting - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Video shows what may have sparked Pascagoula shooting

The scene of Sunday nights shooting on the 2600 block of Robertson Ave in Pascagoula. (Photo Source: WLOX News) The scene of Sunday nights shooting on the 2600 block of Robertson Ave in Pascagoula. (Photo Source: WLOX News)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

A shooting in Pascagoula left two teens hospitalized, and one woman in police custody. While there are still many questions, a video circulating on social media may show what started it all.

Neighbors say video of a group of young men fighting is the precursor to Sunday night's shooting. According to neighbors, the video was taken a park somewhere in Moss Point. 

"It was an altercation at the park. It led from the park everyone left. The guy came home, him and his friend. The guy found out they came over here," said neighbor Carlos Knowles. 

That's when neighbors say things got heated on the 2600 block of Robertson Avenue in Pascagoula. Robert Kirkland said he went outside after hearing a commotion. 

"I saw the guy pull up out the car, and then shots were fired. Then two more shots. I seen one fell, then about four more shots. Then I seen somebody grab somebody, throw them in the car," Kirkland said.  

Police say two young men were injured during the shooting. One is identified as Brandon Davis, 19, of Pascagoula. He was taken to Singing River Hospital for his injuries. The other is Markis Wells, 18, of Gautier who was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital. Their conditions are not known right now. 

Police are still trying to identify who shot Davis. 

Erica Ford, 37, of Pascagoula has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Wells. She's charged with aggravated assault, and is currently being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. However, neighbors say Ford wasn't in the wrong.

"Now you got a mama separated from her kids for defending her property, which I feel like she had the right to do. You got a gang of kids in front of your house threatening your kids," Knowles said.  

Investigators with the Pascagoula Police Department say they are looking into the video and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this shooting, you're asked to call the Pascagoula Police Department at (228) 762-2211.

