WLOX Press Box: Ole Miss, Mississippi State baseball should be r - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WLOX Press Box: Ole Miss, Mississippi State baseball should be ranked in the top 10 soon

UNDATED (WLOX) -

Both the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs took care of business this week, with each team going undefeated on their schedule.

Ole Miss (15-1) has won 10 straight games and won all five games in the past seven days. After beginning with two wins against Southeast Missouri, the Rebels followed those victories with three more against Grambling State.

While it may not be enough to vault them into the top 10 of the newest D1Baseball.com (currently #13) and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (currently #15) polls that will be released Monday, another solid performance could change things the following week. The Rebels will be on the road for a two-game series at UAB and a three-game weekend series at Tennessee.

Mississippi State (12-3-1) picked up its first tie since 2003 last weekend in the 2016 Dodger Stadium Classic, and played well enough to earn a No. 20 ranking in both the D1Baseball.com and NCBWA polls. 

The Bulldogs are 5-0-1 in their previous six games and are certainly barking outside the door of the top 10 now following a sweep of No. 8 Oregon this weekend and a solid 7-3 win over South Alabama on Tuesday. 

Southern Miss (13-4) salvaged a doubleheader Sunday split against the Samford Bulldogs to win the weekend series. The Golden Eagles went 3-2 in five games this week, including a split of back-to-back games with Southeastern Louisiana.

USM has been receiving votes in both polls, but a 3-1 or 4-0 performance with a home game against Alabama and a three-game road series with Marshall this week would push team into the top 25.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly