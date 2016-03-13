WLOX Press Box: Ole Miss, Mississippi State baseball should be ranked in the top 10 soon

Both the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs took care of business this week, with each team going undefeated on their schedule.

Ole Miss (15-1) has won 10 straight games and won all five games in the past seven days. After beginning with two wins against Southeast Missouri, the Rebels followed those victories with three more against Grambling State.

While it may not be enough to vault them into the top 10 of the newest D1Baseball.com (currently #13) and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (currently #15) polls that will be released Monday, another solid performance could change things the following week. The Rebels will be on the road for a two-game series at UAB and a three-game weekend series at Tennessee.

Mississippi State (12-3-1) picked up its first tie since 2003 last weekend in the 2016 Dodger Stadium Classic, and played well enough to earn a No. 20 ranking in both the D1Baseball.com and NCBWA polls.

The Bulldogs are 5-0-1 in their previous six games and are certainly barking outside the door of the top 10 now following a sweep of No. 8 Oregon this weekend and a solid 7-3 win over South Alabama on Tuesday.

Southern Miss (13-4) salvaged a doubleheader Sunday split against the Samford Bulldogs to win the weekend series. The Golden Eagles went 3-2 in five games this week, including a split of back-to-back games with Southeastern Louisiana.

USM has been receiving votes in both polls, but a 3-1 or 4-0 performance with a home game against Alabama and a three-game road series with Marshall this week would push team into the top 25.

