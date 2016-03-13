Hair salon gives back to flood victims - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hair salon gives back to flood victims

Scissors Edge is collecting clothing and other items for flood victims (Photo source: WLOX News) Scissors Edge is collecting clothing and other items for flood victims (Photo source: WLOX News)
PICAYUNE, MS (WLOX) -

Following the damage caused by the recent heavy rain in Pearl River County, one hair salon is lending a hand to the flood victims. 

The ladies at Scissors Edge in Picayune are working hard to help the people affected by the flooding, and they need your help. 

The salon is collecting items for those who's homes are flooded. Their goal is to try and ease the stress brought on by the damage caused by the recent heavy downpours. They're hoping they can pair their resources with those of the community to help their neighbors get back on their feet. 

"We're giving free shampoos and styles and free haircuts to victims that are flooded," said salon owner Robin Dean. "We're also giving a meal in the evening. Some of the girls are taking meals out there in the evenings to the flood victims out there in Walkiah, Bogalusa and stuff like that."

Stylist Julie Anglin added, "Right now we need people to come maybe volunteer, help pass out food, maybe help cook and bring in can goods, clothing, shoes, anything like that that someone would need when a house floods."

For more information on how you can help, you can call (601) 749-6020.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly