Hair salon gives back to flood victims

Following the damage caused by the recent heavy rain in Pearl River County, one hair salon is lending a hand to the flood victims.

The ladies at Scissors Edge in Picayune are working hard to help the people affected by the flooding, and they need your help.

The salon is collecting items for those who's homes are flooded. Their goal is to try and ease the stress brought on by the damage caused by the recent heavy downpours. They're hoping they can pair their resources with those of the community to help their neighbors get back on their feet.

"We're giving free shampoos and styles and free haircuts to victims that are flooded," said salon owner Robin Dean. "We're also giving a meal in the evening. Some of the girls are taking meals out there in the evenings to the flood victims out there in Walkiah, Bogalusa and stuff like that."

Stylist Julie Anglin added, "Right now we need people to come maybe volunteer, help pass out food, maybe help cook and bring in can goods, clothing, shoes, anything like that that someone would need when a house floods."

For more information on how you can help, you can call (601) 749-6020.

