Reports: Dak Prescott arrested for DUI

According to a report by The Clarion-Ledger, former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott was arrested early Saturday morning for driving under the influence.

Starkville police reportedly pulled Prescott over in a white Cadillac Escalade around 1 a.m.

Prescott hosted a football camp at Starkville High School on Saturday, where more than 200 children attended.

Prescott is projected as a third or fourth round pick in April's NFL Draft.

