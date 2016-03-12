Pearl River County residents experience flooding

Much of Pearl River county is currently under water, but for long-time residents, it's nothing new.

"Yeah, this is something that we have to deal with. I mean, actually, they repaired it to where it wouldn't flood as bad," said Justin Jones of Picayune. "But it's been raining all week..."

Parts of Liberty Rd. are still impassible for most vehicles, but it didn't stop locals from trying to have fun in their four-wheelers and dirt bikes.

Jones, who has lived in Picayune for more than a decade, says the flooding isn't all that bad.

"Oh, it's been a lot worse that this before," added Jones.

But farther north, it was a different story. Fred Dyson recently moved to an old church on Holden Rd. in Poplarville.

"I came here yesterday and we couldn't get in because when we opened the doors, it had 3 feet of water inside the building," said Dyson.

After being forced to stay the night elsewhere, Dyson came home Saturday to assess the damage.

"It got up in the kitchen, it got up in there and floated stuff around," Dyson noted.

Although the rainfall has generally subsided, many rivers around the county are still expected to flood.

The Pearl River is about 1 foot above flood stage, but is expected to reach 5 feet when it crests on Tuesday. Unfortunately for Dyson and many others, the worst may be yet to come.

