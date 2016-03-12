Biloxi Hibernia 5K, parade to be held rain or shine

The Biloxi Hibernia Society 5K and Parade events are set to take place Saturday.

Each year, the organization hosts the 5K run for all ages through the streets of downtown Biloxi, prior to the parade.

There will be awards to the best Costumes for Individual adults, Children and Group.

The run begins at 9 a.m.

Following the 5K, the parade will begin at 2 p.m.rain or shine.

The parade route begins on street Kuhn Street.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.