Williams records 13th straight double-double in West Harrison's 5A championship game loss

Ameshya Williams had another solid performance for the West Harrison Lady Hurricanes in the 5A state championship, but the Holmes County Central Lady Jaguars proved too tough in a 58-43 win Friday night.

Williams completed her high-school basketball career with 13 straight double-doubles, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in her final contest for West Harrison. The Mississippi State commit scored 10 of the 11 points by the Lady Hurricanes in the first quarter.

But the Lady Jaguars' hot shooting in the second and third quarter pushed them to their 30th win in 31 games this season.

Holmes County Central (30-1) was 6-for-9 from 3-point distance, including 5-for-5 in the first half.

Williams wasn't much of a scoring factor in the second half after taking a hard foul late in the first half. She landed awkwardly on her right ankle and played in the second half, but was visibly in pain.

The only other player for West Harrison (25-3) in double-digit scoring was Amari Graves, who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four steals.

