Moss Point Library to host adult coloring event

Research shows that coloring can be beneficial for adults. (Photo source: Moss Point Library)

Adults needing to take a self-imposed "time out" can soon head over to the Ina Thompson Moss Point Library for some relaxation.

The library is hosting a "Coloring is NOT just for kids" event on Monday, March 14 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the meeting room.

While coloring is traditionally thought of as children's activity, research has shown that it can also be beneficial for adults.

For an hour and a half, adults will put their crayons to the paper to distress and stay inside the lines; or not. The goal of the coloring exercise is to have participants focus on the art, and not the worries of everyday life.

Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Moss Point Library. Registration is suggested by calling 228-475-7462. Materials will be provided, but attendees are welcome to bring their own.

The library is located at 4119 Bellview St., near downtown.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.