10th Annual Community Shred Day returns to Mississippi

As families across Mississippi get a jump start on spring cleaning, the Attorney General's Office is preparing to help them purge safely.

On Saturday, March 12 Attorney General Jim Hood will partner with area business to host the 10th Annual Community Shred Day. The rain or shine event will begin at 7:30 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents may bring up to three boxes or bags of sensitive paperwork to be shredded, businesses will not be accepted.

Consumers can unknowingly put themselves at risk for identity theft by doing everyday tasks, such as taking out the garbage. Residents are urged to shred sensitive documents including unused convenience checks, receipts and per-approved credit offers.

“Since we began this partnership, we have helped Mississippi consumers shred over 459,000 pounds of paper containing personal information,” said Attorney General Hood. “We have no doubt this partnership and the hard work of our volunteers has saved many Mississippians from becoming victims of identity theft.”

Saturday's shred day will be held at the following Mississippi locations:

D’Iberville – Walmart, 3615 Sangani Blvd.

– Walmart, 3615 Sangani Blvd. Hattiesburg – Walmart, 6072 US Hwy 98

– Walmart, 6072 US Hwy 98 Meridian – Walmart, 2400 Hwy 19 North

– Walmart, 2400 Hwy 19 North Vicksburg – The Home Depot, 50 Halls Ferry Park Road

Shredding services will also be available in Jackson and Tupelo on Friday, March 11.

For additional information about the event, or about preventing identity theft, visit www.agjimhood.com, or call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 601-359-4230 or toll free at 1-800-281-4418.

