Pascagoula considers re-adjusting utility rates - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pascagoula considers re-adjusting utility rates

Pascagoula considers readjusting utility rates after multiple complaints from residents. (Photo Source: WLOX News) Pascagoula considers readjusting utility rates after multiple complaints from residents. (Photo Source: WLOX News)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

As utility rates in Pascagoula continue to be an issue, city workers are reviewing data to determine if increasing rates was the right decision. 

Many residents say they received a huge shock after opening February's utility bill.

"I thought it must be a mistake, that's why I'm down here to ask them about it. My utility bill is higher than my power bill." said Jay Fletcher.

Fletcher's most recent bill was $178.38.

"$50.38 per month, that's $600 a year," Fletcher noted. 

Fletcher joins hundreds of residents who are complaining to the utility department about the new rates. The city approved an ordinance to offset a $1.8 million increase from the Jackson County Utility Authority on Jan. 5.

City staff increased water and sewage demand fees across the board, and the new rates went into effect in February. 

"The bill went from like, $45 to $85 in a month's time," said one resident on her way to pay her bill.

City leaders say some of the increases are due to billing errors, which will be refunded, but most reflect the new fees.

"You get a $40 hit to your budget, where do they expect that to come from?" the woman said.

However, things could soon change. After the first billing cycle, the city realized that the new fee structure would result in an overage in revenue. Officials are now considering readjusting the rates.

"What staff is doing now is we're going back and formulating some recommendations for the council to amend the ordinance," said Pascagoula City Manager Joe Huffman.

Though Huffman says there will still be an increase, there is a possibility that some bills may stay at the rate seen on the most recent bill.

The city is encouraging residents and businesses to not resize meters until the matter has been resolved. If it is determined that residents have overpaid, the city will issue a credit toward future bills.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly