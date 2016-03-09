Weekend fundraiser to help D'Iberville student fighting cancer

Keegan Harrell is fighting to beat Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma, a rare form of cancer, at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.

While the 9-year-old D’Iberville Elementary School student is fighting, the coast community is rallying to raise money to help his family cover medical expenses.

This Saturday, Sports Shack and the Saints Super Fans will host a fundraiser for Keegan from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Keegan’s parents have remained by his side in Tennessee through the fight, so Sports Shack and the Saints Super Fans decided to step in to help.

If you would like to show support for Keegan and his family, drop by Sports Shack on Lamey Bridge Rd. this Saturday.

