Hancock Co. teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student

A Hancock County High School teacher is behind bars, charged with sexual battery.

According to Hancock County lead investigator Glenn Grannan, 31-year old Derek Beaushaw is accused of sexual misconduct with a student.

Grannan says the incident occurred off campus, but would not go into further detail.

It is unknown at this time if there were multiple incidents, or if it was a single event.

Beaushaw was arrested Tuesday, and booked into the Hancock County Jail on a $25,000 bond. He is awaiting his initial court appearance.

Hancock County Schools Superintendent Alan Dedeaux declined to comment saying, "We have to view this as a personnel matter. We are working with the Sheriff's Department in its investigation."

