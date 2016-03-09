Bay St. Louis approves new Bed and Breakfast

A new bed and breakfast is on its way to Bay St. Louis. (Source: WLOX)

A new bed and breakfast is on its way to Bay St. Louis.

City council members voted Tuesday night, to approve a recommendation from the city's Planning and Zoning Commission to allow the Sycamore Street B&B to operate in a single family residential neighborhood.

The homeowner needed a special exception to the city's zoning ordinance to legally operate the business and received the approval from the city. Planning commissioners said the B&B would have no impact on its neighbors.

