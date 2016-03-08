West Harrison advances to 5A championship game against Holmes County Central

Senior forward Ameshya Williams tallied her 12th straight double-double with 22 points and 20 rebounds in the West Harrison Lady Hurricanes' 53-39 win over the Hattiesburg Lady Tigers Tuesday in the 5A semifinals.

West Harrison (25-2), which made the 5A quarterfinals one season ago, has earned a spot in the 5A championship game against the Holmes County Central Lady Jaguars after also receiving a double-double performance from Amari Graves (10 points, 12 rebounds). She also dished out six assists.

Holmes County Central (29-1) defeated Lanier in the other semifinal matchup Tuesday at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

The Lady Canes' only two losses have come against another coast team, St. Martin, which will be playing in the 6A semis Wednesday at noon against Callaway.

The Lady Jaguars' lone loss was Dec. 15 against last year's 6A runner-up Olive Branch.

