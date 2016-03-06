Pascagoula chef makes Food Network debut - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pascagoula chef makes Food Network debut

Stacie Vande Wetering is featured on the March 6th episode of Guy's Grocery Games. (Photo Source: WLOX News) Stacie Vande Wetering is featured on the March 6th episode of Guy's Grocery Games. (Photo Source: WLOX News)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

On any given day you can catch Stacie Vande Wetering, better known as 'Cheffy', at the Singing River Yacht Club.

"As general manager and executive chef, I kinda wear a lot of hats. I am responsible for interaction with members, food services, events social calendars," said Wetering.

An experienced chef, Wetering landed the chance of a lifetime when a casting agent reached out to her.

"She was like, 'Would you be interested in being on Guy's Grocery Games,' and 'I'm like yeah, sign me up,'" Wetering said.

After an over the top audition tape and multiple interviews, Wetering was flown out to California to tape the show.

"It was a lot of fun; of course I can't talk about it," the chef noted. 

But, Wetering was able to give a hint of what's to come. 

"Viewers can expect something different the show hasn't done before, and plot twists, and just a lot of fun," added Wetering.

The TV gig doesn't stop there. Cheffy will be representing Pascagoula again on March 31 in another Food Network show, Beat Bobby Flay.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

