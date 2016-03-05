Latest Gulfport murder victim laid to rest

A shooting in Gulfport on Saturday has left one man dead, one severely wounded, and one behind bars.

A shooting in Gulfport on Saturday has left one man dead, one severely wounded, and one behind bars.

Doby was shot in the chest, and found by police on the scene. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Twenty-three-year-old Richard Doby was laid to rest Saturday afternoon in Gulfport, the same city where he was shot in the chest on Feb. 27.

Now, family and friends are hoping that their tragedy can become a lesson for the community.

"There should be a better way rather than killing each other," said retired Gulfport teacher of 30 years, Christene Brice.

Doby is yet another casualty of increased violence in the city, with his death counting as one six shootings reported in Gulfport so far in 2016.

"It has increased, and it will continue to increase until we get our kids back in to churches and jobs," said Brice.

Hundreds of people came the Mt. Olive Baptist Church to say final goodbyes. Known as "Poppy" to loved ones, Doby was a father to a 1-year-old girl. Family describes him as a man with a love for life and a charming personality.

Police have charged 21-year-old Shaquil Sands, who later confessed, with the murder.

"We need to take the time and do what we can to encourage our youth to stay in school and that there's a better way than violence," said Brice.

The second victim, Dijon McCorckle, remains in critical condition at Memorial Hospital. Sources say that if he does recover, he will most likely be paralyzed from the waist down.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.