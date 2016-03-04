Hancock County dump truck accident injures 1 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hancock County dump truck accident injures 1

(Photo source: Hancock County Chief Deputy Don Bass) (Photo source: Hancock County Chief Deputy Don Bass)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

One person was taken to the hospital Friday after an accident involving a dump truck.

According to Hancock County Chief Deputy Don Bass, the truck jackknifed and and overturned near the intersection of Hwy. 90 and Lakeshore sometime Friday afternoon. 

There is no word on the extent of the injuries, officials are working to clear the scene. 

