D'Iberville police seeking suspect in drug store burglary

D’Iberville police are asking for your help to identify a suspect who was caught on camera burglarizing Turner Drugs on Tuesday.

Capt. Marty Griffin said cameras captured the male suspect breaking into the building and stealing narcotics around 11 p.m. An audit is being conducted to figure out what exactly was stolen.

Griffin said the man got into the building through a panel and he moved carefully while inside to avoid setting off motion sensor alarms.

Investigators said the man was wearing black boots, black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and he had his face covered. Griffin said he was also wearing gloves, and his pants had a red triangle on the right rear pocket and some sort of red emblem on the front left leg.

If you have any information about this crime that could help investigators, please contact D’Iberville police at 228-396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.