St. Martin, West Harrison and Bay High girls basketball teams ad - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

St. Martin, West Harrison and Bay High girls basketball teams advance to semifinals

UNDATED (WLOX) -

The Bay High Lady Tigers are just one win away from earning a spot in the 4A state championship game for the fourth straight year. Bay High defeated Corinth 60-38 to earn a date with Florence Monday at noon.

The West Harrison Lady Hurricanes held off Ridgeland 49-43 and will play Hattiesburg Tuesday at noon in a 5A semifinal. The winner will play either Holmes County Central or Lanier in the championship game next Saturday.

The St. Martin Yellow Jackets took down Columbus 67-56 and will go up against Callaway Wednesday at noon in a 6A semifinal. The winner will advance to play either Starkville, Murrah or Brandon.

All of the boys teams from the coast have been eliminated.

TEAM SCORE OPPONENT SCORE
Pass Christian 55 CORINTH 62
BAY 60 Corinth 38
Pascagoula 63 CENTER HILL 71
WEST HARRISON 49 Ridgeland 43
Harrison Central 49 CALLAWAY 60
George County 49 COLUMBUS 82
Biloxi 44 STARKVILLE 55
ST. MARTIN 67 Columbus 56

The girls games in the table above have been italicized.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly