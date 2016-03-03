St. Martin, West Harrison and Bay High girls basketball teams advance to semifinals

The Bay High Lady Tigers are just one win away from earning a spot in the 4A state championship game for the fourth straight year. Bay High defeated Corinth 60-38 to earn a date with Florence Monday at noon.

The West Harrison Lady Hurricanes held off Ridgeland 49-43 and will play Hattiesburg Tuesday at noon in a 5A semifinal. The winner will play either Holmes County Central or Lanier in the championship game next Saturday.

The St. Martin Yellow Jackets took down Columbus 67-56 and will go up against Callaway Wednesday at noon in a 6A semifinal. The winner will advance to play either Starkville, Murrah or Brandon.

All of the boys teams from the coast have been eliminated.

TEAM SCORE OPPONENT SCORE Pass Christian 55 CORINTH 62 BAY 60 Corinth 38 Pascagoula 63 CENTER HILL 71 WEST HARRISON 49 Ridgeland 43 Harrison Central 49 CALLAWAY 60 George County 49 COLUMBUS 82 Biloxi 44 STARKVILLE 55 ST. MARTIN 67 Columbus 56

The girls games in the table above have been italicized.

