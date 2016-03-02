Mississippi Senate votes to defund Planned Parenthood

On Wednesday, the Mississippi Senate voted to defund Planned Parenthood.

Sponsored by Finance Chairman Sen. Joey Fillingane, R-Petal, Senate Bill 2238 stops tax dollars from being spent with Planned Parenthood, but allows for 'spending on family health services to other providers.'

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves issued the following statement:

“The taxpayers of the state of Mississippi do not want and should not be forced to spend money on Planned Parenthood,” Lt. Gov. Reeves said. “This legislation ensures taxpayers’ dollars are funding services that support women’s health through family planning needs, reducing the teen pregnancy rate and lowering the infant mortality rate. I am committed to making Mississippi the safest place in America for an unborn child.”

The bill is headed to the house for consideration. Click here for the text and amendments of Senate Bill 2238.

Mississippians do not want & should not be forced to fund Planned Parenthood. The Senate passed a bill to defund. pic.twitter.com/KGLvZ31AHw — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 2, 2016

