MS oyster season to reopen at sunrise Thursday

After a nearly three month hiatus, oysters will once again be harvested from Mississippi waters starting at sunrise Thursday. (Photo source: WLOX)

After a nearly three month hiatus, oysters will once again be harvested from Mississippi waters starting at sunrise Thursday.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced Wednesday two oyster areas will reopen to South Mississippi fishermen.

“After months of being closed, I am happy to announce Mississippi’s oyster season will open again,” DMR Executive Director Jamie Miller said. “This has been another difficult year for our oyster industry, but MDMR remains committed to enhancing the resource moving forward for the benefit of everyone in the industry.”

A red tide outbreak, the opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway and excessive rainfall have kept the reefs closed since the afternoon of Dec. 11.

The areas that will open Thursday are Area II “E,” which includes Square Handkerchief Reef and southern portions of Henderson Point Reef, and Area II “F,” which includes southern portions of the Pass Christian Reef.

Daily sack limits have been set at 15 for tonging and 25 for dredging. DMR officials said all other rules and regulation remain in effect.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.