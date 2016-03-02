Missing LA woman found safe in Gautier

A Louisiana woman who was reported missing by her family over the weekend was found safe in Gautier on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the Slidell Police Department.

Slidell police said Paulette Loisel, 44, was last seen at a coffee shop in Mandeville, LA, around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials reported they did not suspect foul play, but they did say Loisel was in “imminent danger.”

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said his department received a call Wednesday saying someone had seen Loisel's 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche near East Belle Fountaine Beach.

While investigators were sweeping the area, Ezell said another call came in reporting the same vehicle had been seen in the Pine Grove Trailer Park off Pine Grove Rd.

Ezell said deputies went to the trailer park, and that's where they found Loisel, who was disoriented and had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.

