Mississippi State closes out Gulf Coast Softball Classic with win over McNeese State

Freshman Regan Green pitched a complete-game shutout, and Mackenzie Toler had two RBIs in Mississippi State's 3-0 win over the McNeese State Cowgirls Sunday afternoon.

Mississippi State (12-2) entered the Gulf Coast Softball Classic in Gulfport with a perfect mark through 10 games, but the Bulldogs suffered their first loss, 8-4, Friday night against McNeese State.

In fact, it's the second time in the last three years that the Bulldogs' first loss happened on the Mississippi gulf coast. MSU was 15-0 in 2014 before losing its first game to Baylor.

"It was a big deal for us to come out and play a good game after playing pretty poorly Friday," Mississippi State head coach Vann Stuedeman said. "Toughness Sunday always comes into effect. I think it was a big deal to all of the girls to come out and have a good showing today."

The Bulldogs scored the first run of the game on "Toughness Sunday" in the top of the third inning. Kayla Winkfield, who earned a one-out walk with a runner on third base, caught the Cowgirls napping and stole second base almost immediately after reaching first base. Katie Anne Bailey effectively took stole home while McNeese State attempted to throw out Winkfield.

Winkfield had three hits in three at-bats and scored Mississippi State's second run of the game just moments later on Mackenzie Toler's RBI single.

Toler also had three hits, including another RBI single in the sixth inning to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead.

Green, who took the loss against Baylor a little more than 12 hours earlier, tallied her second complete-game shutout this season by striking out five, walking two and giving up four hits.

"Last night going a full seven [innings] and then getting up this morning and going a full seven in a revenge, 'Toughness Sunday' type game, it shows a lot of guts by a true freshman," Stuedeman said. "The future is bright for her and the Bulldogs."

"It was really nice. We were gunning for them," Green said. "We wanted to beat them Friday night but things didn't fall our way. Vann says 'Toughness Sunday' and we really brought that out today."

McNeese State (10-3) had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning with two runners on and only one out, but Green forced a ground out and a flyout to earn her third win in the circle.

